Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) Rating Reiterated by William Blair

William Blair restated their outperform rating on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, RTT News reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on IONS. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Bank of America raised Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $56.08.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of IONS stock opened at $42.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.60 and a beta of 0.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 5.83 and a current ratio of 5.90. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $34.32 and a fifty-two week high of $54.44.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by $0.72. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 90.29% and a negative net margin of 46.32%. The firm had revenue of $325.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.37) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 113.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Ionis Pharmaceuticals will post -3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ionis Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Onaiza Cadoret-Manier sold 5,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.42, for a total value of $280,536.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,704,700.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Ionis Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Onaiza Cadoret-Manier sold 5,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.42, for a total value of $280,536.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,810 shares in the company, valued at $1,704,700.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Brett P. Monia sold 32,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.42, for a total value of $1,616,414.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 154,136 shares in the company, valued at $7,771,537.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 93,734 shares of company stock valued at $4,724,226. Insiders own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,242,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,351,000 after buying an additional 43,087 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP raised its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 75.2% in the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 183,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,317,000 after buying an additional 78,724 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $9,329,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 113.3% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 41,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after purchasing an additional 22,078 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 154.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 655,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,728,000 after purchasing an additional 397,897 shares during the period. 93.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an antisense injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy caused by hereditary transthyretin amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, an antisense medicine for treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome (FCS) and familial partial lipodystrophy.

