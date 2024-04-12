iPower (NYSE:IPW) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of iPower (NYSE:IPW – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

iPower Stock Performance

Shares of iPower stock opened at $0.47 on Tuesday. iPower has a one year low of $0.42 and a one year high of $1.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.61 and its 200 day moving average is $0.57. The stock has a market cap of $14.13 million, a P/E ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 2.80.

iPower (NYSE:IPW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.01). iPower had a negative return on equity of 37.62% and a negative net margin of 8.88%. The company had revenue of $16.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.50 million. Analysts predict that iPower will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iPower

iPower Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in iPower by 91.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 74,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 35,498 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in iPower by 21.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 430,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 76,583 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in iPower during the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in iPower during the first quarter valued at about $61,000. 2.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iPower Inc operates as an online retailer and supplier of consumer home, garden, and pet products for commercial businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers grow light systems; advanced heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems; water pumps, heaters, chillers, and filters; nutrient and fertilizer delivery systems; and various growing media products.

