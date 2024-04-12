iPower (NYSE:IPW) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of iPower (NYSE:IPW – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
iPower Stock Performance
Shares of iPower stock opened at $0.47 on Tuesday. iPower has a one year low of $0.42 and a one year high of $1.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.61 and its 200 day moving average is $0.57. The stock has a market cap of $14.13 million, a P/E ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 2.80.
iPower (NYSE:IPW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.01). iPower had a negative return on equity of 37.62% and a negative net margin of 8.88%. The company had revenue of $16.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.50 million. Analysts predict that iPower will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On iPower
iPower Company Profile
iPower Inc operates as an online retailer and supplier of consumer home, garden, and pet products for commercial businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers grow light systems; advanced heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems; water pumps, heaters, chillers, and filters; nutrient and fertilizer delivery systems; and various growing media products.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than iPower
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- Here are the Pros and Cons of Using Options Call Debit Spreads
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- Carmax Returns to the Bargain Basement: Buy the Dip?
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- Dividend Aristocrat Fastenal Goes on Sale: Buy It While It’s Down
Receive News & Ratings for iPower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iPower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.