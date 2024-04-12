Iridian Asset Management LLC CT Acquires 10,854 Shares of Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON)

Iridian Asset Management LLC CT boosted its holdings in Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 29.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,106 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,854 shares during the period. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT’s holdings in Onsemi were worth $4,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Onsemi by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,662,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,608,483,000 after acquiring an additional 1,494,114 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Onsemi by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,271,748 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $761,615,000 after purchasing an additional 136,908 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Onsemi by 122,198.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,062,322 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $378,107,000 after purchasing an additional 6,057,365 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Onsemi by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,812,863 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $540,306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Onsemi by 114.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,139,098 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $320,526,000 after purchasing an additional 2,743,216 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

Onsemi stock opened at $70.60 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $76.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.35 billion, a PE ratio of 14.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Onsemi has a 12-month low of $61.47 and a 12-month high of $111.35.

Onsemi ( NASDAQ:ON Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.04. Onsemi had a net margin of 26.46% and a return on equity of 31.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Onsemi will post 4.34 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ON. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Onsemi from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Onsemi from $94.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Onsemi from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Onsemi in a report on Monday. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Onsemi from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.79.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

