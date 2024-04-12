Iridian Asset Management LLC CT Cuts Holdings in Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN)

Iridian Asset Management LLC CT trimmed its holdings in shares of Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,004,934 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 73,286 shares during the quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT’s holdings in Precigen were worth $2,687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PGEN. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in Precigen during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Precigen during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in Precigen during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Precigen by 338.8% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 28,788 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 22,227 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in Precigen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 33.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Precigen Stock Up 2.8 %
PGEN opened at $1.45 on Friday. Precigen, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.84 and a fifty-two week high of $1.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.31.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Precigen from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Precigen to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Precigen in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Precigen in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th.
Precigen Profile
Precigen, Inc operates as a discovery and clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that develops gene and cell therapies using precision technology to target diseases in therapeutic areas of immuno-oncology, autoimmune disorders, and infectious diseases. It operates through two segments, Biopharmaceuticals and Exemplar.
