Iridian Asset Management LLC CT Purchases 5,448 Shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

Iridian Asset Management LLC CT grew its stake in shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 147,243 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,448 shares during the period. Baker Hughes accounts for approximately 0.9% of Iridian Asset Management LLC CT’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $5,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Baker Hughes in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Baker Hughes in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Baker Hughes by 817.9% in the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 1,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its stake in Baker Hughes by 41.3% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. 92.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Baker Hughes alerts:

Baker Hughes Stock Performance

Shares of Baker Hughes stock opened at $33.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.80, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.72. Baker Hughes has a 52 week low of $26.81 and a 52 week high of $37.58.

Baker Hughes Increases Dividend

Baker Hughes ( NASDAQ:BKR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.93 billion. Baker Hughes had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 10.63%. Baker Hughes’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Baker Hughes will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 13th were given a $0.21 dividend. This is a positive change from Baker Hughes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 12th. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.98%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BKR. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Baker Hughes in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Baker Hughes in a research note on Monday. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.87.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on BKR

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Baker Hughes news, SVP James E. Apostolides sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.88, for a total transaction of $169,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $508,132.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Baker Hughes news, SVP James E. Apostolides sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.88, for a total transaction of $169,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $508,132.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP James E. Apostolides sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.44, for a total transaction of $294,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $425,437.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

(Free Report)

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. The company operates through Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.