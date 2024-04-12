Iridian Asset Management LLC CT Sells 7,010 Shares of Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF)

Iridian Asset Management LLC CT cut its stake in Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF – Free Report) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 106,894 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,010 shares during the quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT owned 0.09% of Wolfspeed worth $4,651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its stake in shares of Wolfspeed by 97.0% in the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. bought a new stake in Wolfspeed during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Wolfspeed during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in Wolfspeed during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Wolfspeed by 213.7% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at Wolfspeed

In other Wolfspeed news, Director Darren R. Jackson bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.80 per share, for a total transaction of $258,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,264,741.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WOLF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on Wolfspeed in a research note on Friday, April 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $30.00 price target (down from $55.00) on shares of Wolfspeed in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Wolfspeed from $43.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Wolfspeed in a research note on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Wolfspeed from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wolfspeed has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.63.

Wolfspeed Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE WOLF opened at $27.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.50, a quick ratio of 4.58 and a current ratio of 5.13. Wolfspeed, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.54 and a 52 week high of $70.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.21 and its 200 day moving average is $33.19.

Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by $0.10. Wolfspeed had a negative return on equity of 19.35% and a negative net margin of 87.35%. The company had revenue of $208.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.94 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Wolfspeed, Inc. will post -3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wolfspeed Profile

Wolfspeed, Inc operates as a powerhouse semiconductor company focuses on silicon carbide and gallium nitride (GaN) technologies in Europe, Hong Kong, China, rest of Asia-Pacific, the United States, and internationally. It offers silicon carbide and GaN materials, including silicon carbide bare wafers, epitaxial wafers, and GaN epitaxial layers on silicon carbide wafers to manufacture products for RF, power, and other applications.

