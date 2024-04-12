iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 164,561 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 12% from the previous session’s volume of 146,679 shares.The stock last traded at $46.63 and had previously closed at $46.99.

iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.61.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV now owns 146,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,966,000 after buying an additional 4,662 shares during the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $492,000. Dagco Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,005,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 44.0% in the 4th quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 11,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 3,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $931,000.

iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (QLTA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of dollar-denominated fixed-rate corporate bonds rated AAA-A issued by US and non-US corporations with maturities of at least one year.

