iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) Shares Sold by Meitav Investment House Ltd.

Meitav Investment House Ltd. lessened its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 279 shares during the period. Meitav Investment House Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $2,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $60,000. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the third quarter worth $219,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the third quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $207,000. 62.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Biotechnology ETF alerts:

iShares Biotechnology ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ IBB traded down $1.92 on Friday, hitting $130.41. The stock had a trading volume of 520,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,774,655. The company’s 50-day moving average is $136.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.36. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a one year low of $111.83 and a one year high of $141.16.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Biotechnology ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a $0.126 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st.

(Free Report)

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.