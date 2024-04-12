iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a decline of 98.6% from the March 15th total of 281,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ:USIG traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $49.79. 69,374 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,158,267. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.70. iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $46.70 and a 1 year high of $51.50.
iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.1853 per share. This represents a $2.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.
Institutional Trading of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF
About iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF
The iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (USIG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate debt. USIG was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- You Can Follow BlackRock’s Market View for Your Money
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Breakout Alert: Coinbase’s Consolidation Is About To End
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- 3 Key Stocks Helping to Drive the EV Race
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.