iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Posted by on Apr 12th, 2024

iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIGGet Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a decline of 98.6% from the March 15th total of 281,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:USIG traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $49.79. 69,374 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,158,267. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.70. iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $46.70 and a 1 year high of $51.50.

iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.1853 per share. This represents a $2.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

Institutional Trading of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of USIG. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

The iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (USIG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate debt. USIG was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

