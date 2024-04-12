iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a decline of 98.6% from the March 15th total of 281,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:USIG traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $49.79. 69,374 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,158,267. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.70. iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $46.70 and a 1 year high of $51.50.

iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.1853 per share. This represents a $2.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

Institutional Trading of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

About iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of USIG. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter.

The iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (USIG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate debt. USIG was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

