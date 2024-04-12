iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Bought by GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 20.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,084 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $54,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IVV opened at $520.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $402.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $512.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $475.50. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $405.54 and a 12 month high of $527.16.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

