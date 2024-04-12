iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Purchased by Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,120 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 0.6% of Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arvest Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $21,775,000. Stewardship Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC now owns 84,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,154,000 after purchasing an additional 20,951 shares during the last quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,596,000. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 48,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,679,000 after purchasing an additional 3,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth about $19,984,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $520.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $402.78 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $512.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $475.50. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $405.54 and a 1-year high of $527.16.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

