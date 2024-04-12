iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Harbor Investment Advisory LLC

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,531 shares of the company’s stock after selling 252 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $9,806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth $40,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $52,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $520.62 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $512.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $475.50. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $405.54 and a 52 week high of $527.16. The stock has a market cap of $402.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

