iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV) Shares Bought by Perigon Wealth Management LLC

Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,461 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,682 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $4,593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 19,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,686,000 after purchasing an additional 3,082 shares during the period. Aspiriant LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 2,426,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,660,000 after acquiring an additional 104,918 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 69,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,878,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. R. W. Roge & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. R. W. Roge & Company Inc. now owns 7,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 68,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,818,000 after acquiring an additional 4,434 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:IUSV traded down $0.81 during trading on Friday, hitting $86.90. 189,314 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 649,540. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $87.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.21. The company has a market cap of $16.41 billion, a PE ratio of 22.95 and a beta of 0.95. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 12-month low of $71.27 and a 12-month high of $90.64.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.4397 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

