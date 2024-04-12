iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) Shares Sold by Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report) by 15.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,047 shares of the company’s stock after selling 571 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acropolis Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 10,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 12,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Foster Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 5,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Sage Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period.

Shares of ESGD stock traded down $0.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $77.82. The stock had a trading volume of 35,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 325,989. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.74 and a fifty-two week high of $80.20. The firm has a market cap of $7.95 billion, a PE ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.94.

About iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

