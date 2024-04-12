iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) Sees Large Volume Increase

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 1,624,212 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 112% from the previous session’s volume of 767,042 shares.The stock last traded at $26.52 and had previously closed at $26.68.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.94.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a $0.1692 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st. This represents a $2.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.68%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 35.3% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 6,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 26,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. US Financial Advisors LLC now owns 74,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,842,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the last quarter.

The iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (FALN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance, but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. FALN was launched on Jun 14, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

