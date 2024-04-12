iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) Sees Large Volume Increase

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 1,624,212 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 112% from the previous session’s volume of 767,042 shares.The stock last traded at $26.52 and had previously closed at $26.68.
iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %
The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.94.
iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a $0.1692 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st. This represents a $2.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.68%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF
The iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (FALN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance, but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. FALN was launched on Jun 14, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Tax Calculator
- Here are the Pros and Cons of Using Options Call Debit Spreads
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- Carmax Returns to the Bargain Basement: Buy the Dip?
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- Dividend Aristocrat Fastenal Goes on Sale: Buy It While It’s Down
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.