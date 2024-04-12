iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDT) Shares Sold by Sandy Spring Bank

Sandy Spring Bank reduced its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDT – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 212,169 shares of the company’s stock after selling 670 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank owned 0.56% of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF worth $5,323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. RVW Wealth LLC lifted its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF by 2,682.9% during the fourth quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 634,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,931,000 after buying an additional 612,139 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF by 116.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 509,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,690,000 after acquiring an additional 273,800 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF by 9.3% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 254,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,109,000 after acquiring an additional 21,724 shares during the last quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists grew its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF by 10.5% in the third quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 226,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,441,000 after purchasing an additional 21,500 shares during the period. Finally, Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 173,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,361,000 after buying an additional 1,489 shares during the period.

IBDT stock opened at $24.51 on Friday. iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF has a 52 week low of $23.62 and a 52 week high of $25.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.58.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF (IBDT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a Bloomberg index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between Jan 1 and Dec 15, 2028. IBDT was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

