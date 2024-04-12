iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Bought by Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 76,755 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $5,783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 686,798 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,750,000 after acquiring an additional 28,329 shares in the last quarter. Sapient Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $815,000. G&S Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 16,675 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 46.9% in the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,473 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 283.2% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,287,891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $172,393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690,837 shares during the period. 79.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $1.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $77.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,124,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,927,335. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $77.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.80. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $65.68 and a one year high of $80.06.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

