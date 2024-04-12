iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY) Shares Gap Down to $64.92

iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWYGet Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $64.92, but opened at $63.15. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF shares last traded at $62.97, with a volume of 577,861 shares trading hands.

iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Stock Down 3.7 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of $65.24 and a 200 day moving average of $62.34. The company has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 1.05.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI South Korea ETF

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EWY. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. LM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 242.7% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

