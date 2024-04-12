iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) Shares Bought by Harbor Investment Advisory LLC

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) by 15.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,690 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 223.1% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 6,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,000 after buying an additional 4,436 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 5,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 457,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,489,000 after purchasing an additional 24,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $66,271,000.

ITA stock opened at $129.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a PE ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 1.02. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 12-month low of $145.00 and a 12-month high of $206.56. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $127.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.69.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

