iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI) Shares Sold by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Free Report) by 15.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,604 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,155 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $2,407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the third quarter worth about $37,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000.

Get iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:IHI opened at $57.14 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.84. The firm has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.98 and a beta of 0.85. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 52-week low of $43.96 and a 52-week high of $59.14.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Profile

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.