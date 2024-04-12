ITT (NYSE:ITT) Price Target Increased to $150.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by KeyCorp from $136.00 to $150.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ITT. StockNews.com cut ITT from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on ITT from $122.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. DA Davidson raised their price target on ITT from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on ITT from $139.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $132.86.

ITT opened at $130.86 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $128.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.17. The firm has a market cap of $10.76 billion, a PE ratio of 26.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.43. ITT has a 1 year low of $75.82 and a 1 year high of $138.29.

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The conglomerate reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34. The business had revenue of $829.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $814.38 million. ITT had a return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 12.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ITT will post 5.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a $0.319 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This is a positive change from ITT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. ITT’s dividend payout ratio is 25.81%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of ITT by 63.4% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 304 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ITT by 788.5% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 231 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ITT in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in ITT during the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in ITT by 101.0% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 406 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

ITT Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets in the United States and internationally. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

