Ivanhoe Electric (NYSEAMERICAN:IE) PT Lowered to $14.50 at Scotiabank

Ivanhoe Electric (NYSEAMERICAN:IEFree Report) had its price objective cut by Scotiabank from $15.50 to $14.50 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a sector outperform rating on the stock.

Ivanhoe Electric Trading Up 1.1 %

IE opened at $10.34 on Tuesday. Ivanhoe Electric has a 52-week low of $7.29 and a 52-week high of $16.75. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.07 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 5.32, a current ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Ivanhoe Electric (NYSEAMERICAN:IEGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.09). Ivanhoe Electric had a negative return on equity of 46.23% and a negative net margin of 3,259.77%. The company had revenue of $1.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.00 million. On average, research analysts expect that Ivanhoe Electric will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Ivanhoe Electric

In other news, VP Graham Richard Thomas Boyd bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.44 per share, for a total transaction of $29,760.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,510 shares in the company, valued at $48,434.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Ivanhoe Electric

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Ivanhoe Electric in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ivanhoe Electric in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,094,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ivanhoe Electric during the second quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ivanhoe Electric during the second quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ivanhoe Electric during the third quarter worth approximately $161,000. Institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

