Ivanhoe Electric (NYSEAMERICAN:IE) Shares Gap Up to $10.34

Shares of Ivanhoe Electric Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IE – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $10.34, but opened at $10.75. Ivanhoe Electric shares last traded at $10.47, with a volume of 50,291 shares traded.

Separately, Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Ivanhoe Electric from $15.50 to $14.50 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday.

The company has a current ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.45 and a beta of 0.94.

Ivanhoe Electric (NYSEAMERICAN:IE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.09). Ivanhoe Electric had a negative return on equity of 46.23% and a negative net margin of 3,259.77%. The business had revenue of $1.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.00 million. On average, analysts predict that Ivanhoe Electric Inc. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Graham Richard Thomas Boyd bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.44 per share, with a total value of $29,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,434.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Primecap Management Co. CA acquired a new position in Ivanhoe Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,888,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ivanhoe Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,463,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Ivanhoe Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at $8,925,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Ivanhoe Electric by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,397,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,436,000 after buying an additional 281,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ivanhoe Electric by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 62,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,000 after buying an additional 12,975 shares in the last quarter. 79.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ivanhoe Electric Inc explores and develops metals and mineral. The company provides Typhoon data acquisition system, a geophysical system that offers primary signal. It also explores copper and gold. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Tempe, Arizona.

