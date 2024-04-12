J. Scott Burrows Sells 5,314 Shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (TSE:PPL) Stock

Pembina Pipeline Co. (TSE:PPL – Get Free Report) (NYSE:PBA) Senior Officer J. Scott Burrows sold 5,314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$48.82, for a total value of C$259,429.48.

Shares of TSE:PPL opened at C$48.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.47. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a twelve month low of C$38.79 and a twelve month high of C$48.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$47.06 and its 200-day moving average is C$45.12. The firm has a market capitalization of C$26.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.06, a PEG ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.48.

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL – Get Free Report) (NYSE:PBA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported C$1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.75 by C$0.46. Pembina Pipeline had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 19.46%. The company had revenue of C$2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.47 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 3.0374298 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. National Bankshares upped their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$46.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. CIBC upped their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$55.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$50.00 to C$51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$52.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$52.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pembina Pipeline presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$52.35.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.9 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 10 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

