James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX) Lifted to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Monday morning.

Separately, Bank of America lowered James Hardie Industries from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $35.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd.

James Hardie Industries Trading Down 2.0 %

James Hardie Industries stock opened at $37.51 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. James Hardie Industries has a 12 month low of $21.76 and a 12 month high of $41.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.34. The firm has a market cap of $16.34 billion, a PE ratio of 31.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.69.

James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The construction company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. James Hardie Industries had a return on equity of 38.75% and a net margin of 13.93%. The business had revenue of $978.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $960.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that James Hardie Industries will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of James Hardie Industries by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,195,874 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,620,000 after buying an additional 17,110 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of James Hardie Industries by 2,363.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,161,155 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,139,000 after buying an additional 1,114,023 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of James Hardie Industries by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,002,215 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,756,000 after buying an additional 11,235 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of James Hardie Industries by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 774,734 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,833,000 after buying an additional 45,831 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of James Hardie Industries by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 277,163 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,081,000 after buying an additional 60,336 shares during the period. 7.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

James Hardie Industries plc manufactures and sells fiber cement, fiber gypsum, and cement bonded building products for interior and exterior building construction applications primarily in the United States, Australia, Europe, New Zealand, and the Philippines. The company operates through North America Fiber Cement, Asia Pacific Fiber Cement, and Europe Building Products segments.

