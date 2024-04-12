Janiczek Wealth Management LLC Acquires 449 Shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Free Report) by 25.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 449 shares during the quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in Donaldson by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,227 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Donaldson by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 33,973 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,220,000 after purchasing an additional 2,144 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Donaldson by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 168,074 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,768 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in Donaldson by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 2,816,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $184,045,000 after purchasing an additional 42,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC bought a new position in Donaldson in the fourth quarter valued at about $765,000. 82.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Donaldson

In other news, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 18,700 shares of Donaldson stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.51, for a total transaction of $1,374,637.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,084,553.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Donaldson news, Director Willard D. Oberton sold 4,500 shares of Donaldson stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.54, for a total transaction of $330,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,035,954.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 18,700 shares of Donaldson stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.51, for a total value of $1,374,637.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,084,553.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 79,407 shares of company stock worth $5,817,942. Corporate insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

Donaldson Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE DCI traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $73.90. 12,930 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 441,026. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.93. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.05 and a 1-year high of $75.44. The firm has a market cap of $8.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.20, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.07. Donaldson had a return on equity of 28.52% and a net margin of 10.82%. The business had revenue of $876.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $874.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Donaldson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 9th. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on DCI shares. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Donaldson from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Donaldson in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.50.

Donaldson Company Profile

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Life Sciences. Its Mobile Solutions segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, such as air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

