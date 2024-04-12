Janiczek Wealth Management LLC Buys 155 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,704 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in TE Connectivity by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,321 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Vista Investment Management boosted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 11,970 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,479,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 6,576 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $812,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC boosted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 5,581 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 756 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Stock Performance

NYSE TEL opened at $144.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.92, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.39. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a twelve month low of $115.00 and a twelve month high of $147.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $142.73 and a 200 day moving average of $134.72.

TE Connectivity Dividend Announcement

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.13. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 20.69%. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. TE Connectivity’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.39%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TEL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on TE Connectivity from $169.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on TE Connectivity in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on TE Connectivity in a research note on Saturday, April 6th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on TE Connectivity in a research note on Friday, January 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $146.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Monday, April 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.30.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Steven T. Merkt sold 99,777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.00, for a total value of $14,367,888.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,459 shares in the company, valued at $4,386,096. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TE Connectivity Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

