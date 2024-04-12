Janiczek Wealth Management LLC Purchases 597 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 108.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,147 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. Washburn Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at about $231,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 84.1% during the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 3,671 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 1,677 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 135.6% in the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 205,154 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $21,135,000 after buying an additional 118,090 shares during the last quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,085,000. Finally, Sara Bay Financial bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at $315,000. Institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 59,293 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.94, for a total value of $10,432,010.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 258,690 shares in the company, valued at $45,513,918.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Victor Peng sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total value of $17,511,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 241,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,248,089.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 59,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.94, for a total transaction of $10,432,010.42. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 258,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,513,918.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 324,943 shares of company stock valued at $59,919,994 in the last three months. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices stock traded down $7.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $163.00. The company had a trading volume of 14,521,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,653,438. The company has a market capitalization of $263.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 327.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $181.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $146.20. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.02 and a 12-month high of $227.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. The business had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.13 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 5.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AMD shares. New Street Research upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $130.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.52.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

