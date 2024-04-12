Janiczek Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 87.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,208 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BAC. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc increased its holdings in Bank of America by 98.1% during the 3rd quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 1,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Bank of America during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Bank of America by 192.3% during the 4th quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank of America stock opened at $35.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.95. The company has a market cap of $283.83 billion, a PE ratio of 11.84, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.96 and a fifty-two week high of $38.35.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.70 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 15.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is presently 31.27%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Bank of America from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Bank of America from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.90 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. HSBC reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $39.00 price target (up from $38.00) on shares of Bank of America in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Bank of America from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.29.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

