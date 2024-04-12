Jefferies Financial Group Boosts Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) Price Target to $36.00

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) had its target price raised by Jefferies Financial Group from $35.00 to $36.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CFG. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $35.88.

Shares of NYSE CFG opened at $33.57 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $15.39 billion, a PE ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.38. Citizens Financial Group has a 52-week low of $22.77 and a 52-week high of $36.38.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 7.40%. The business’s revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is 54.02%.

In other news, insider Craig Jack Read sold 4,508 shares of Citizens Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.54, for a total transaction of $151,198.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 43,885 shares in the company, valued at $1,471,902.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 4.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 57,592,192 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,749,075,000 after buying an additional 2,540,392 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 35,157,079 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,165,106,000 after buying an additional 1,199,158 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 1.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,577,041 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $776,775,000 after buying an additional 241,869 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 76.0% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,002,482 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $861,383,000 after buying an additional 8,203,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Citizens Financial Group by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,297,989 shares of the bank’s stock worth $720,392,000 after purchasing an additional 2,785,751 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.90% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

