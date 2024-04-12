Jefferies Financial Group Boosts Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Price Target to $314.00

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $292.00 to $314.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 17.88% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also commented on STZ. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $309.00 to $301.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $312.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, HSBC lifted their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $296.89.

Shares of NYSE STZ traded down $1.96 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $266.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 142,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,235,242. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.05. Constellation Brands has a 12 month low of $221.81 and a 12 month high of $274.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $256.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $246.99. The stock has a market cap of $48.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.97.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 11th. The company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.16. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 23.35%. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.98 earnings per share. Constellation Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands will post 11.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the 1st quarter valued at $211,000. City Holding Co. raised its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 12,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,472,000 after buying an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 346,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,235,000 after buying an additional 17,658 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RDA Financial Network raised its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 1,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

