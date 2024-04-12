Jefferies Financial Group Cuts Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Price Target to $45.00

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Free Report) had its price target cut by Jefferies Financial Group from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ZION. TheStreet raised Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stephens raised their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Truist Financial reissued a hold rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $35.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $43.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ZION opened at $41.26 on Monday. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 52-week low of $18.26 and a 52-week high of $46.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.83. The company has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a PE ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 1.13.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $754.81 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 15.33%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.84 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Harris H. Simmons acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $38.54 per share, with a total value of $154,160.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,312,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,602,518.98. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, CEO Harris H. Simmons bought 3,600 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.99 per share, for a total transaction of $140,364.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,261,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,200,155.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Harris H. Simmons bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.54 per share, with a total value of $154,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,312,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,602,518.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 18,022 shares of company stock worth $744,893. Corporate insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zions Bancorporation, National Association

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 1st quarter worth $741,000. CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 1.0% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 24,783 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 24.6% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,544 shares of the bank’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 1,292 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the fourth quarter worth $557,000. Finally, Readystate Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 4th quarter valued at $1,176,000. 76.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking products and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. It operates through Zions Bank, California Bank & Trust, Amegy Bank, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington segments.

