Jefferies Financial Group Increases Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) Price Target to $41.00

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Jefferies Financial Group from $40.00 to $41.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on TFC. Barclays increased their price target on Truist Financial from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Truist Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. HSBC raised their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Truist Financial from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Truist Financial currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $41.47.

Truist Financial Price Performance

Truist Financial stock opened at $37.28 on Monday. Truist Financial has a 52-week low of $25.56 and a 52-week high of $39.29. The company has a market cap of $49.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.52, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.63 and its 200 day moving average is $34.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The insurance provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.13. Truist Financial had a negative net margin of 3.28% and a positive return on equity of 9.64%. The firm had revenue of $5.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Truist Financial will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is -192.59%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 3,764 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total transaction of $141,074.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,132 shares in the company, valued at $604,627.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Truist Financial

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFC. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Truist Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Truist Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in Truist Financial in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the third quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

