Jefferies Financial Group Raises Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) Price Target to $50.00

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Jefferies Financial Group from $42.00 to $50.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ALKS has been the topic of several other reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Alkermes in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set an outperform rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Alkermes from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Alkermes from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. UBS Group lowered shares of Alkermes from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Alkermes from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alkermes has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $35.25.

Alkermes Stock Performance

ALKS stock opened at $24.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of 12.07 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.17 and a 200-day moving average of $27.19. Alkermes has a 12-month low of $22.01 and a 12-month high of $33.71.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.29). Alkermes had a return on equity of 16.10% and a net margin of 21.39%. The business had revenue of $377.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alkermes will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Alkermes announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 8.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alkermes

In other news, SVP Christian Todd Nichols sold 10,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.10, for a total transaction of $292,717.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 65,911 shares in the company, valued at $1,852,099.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alkermes

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALKS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Alkermes during the 1st quarter worth about $4,369,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Alkermes by 132.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,000 after purchasing an additional 18,667 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Alkermes by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 2,044 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Alkermes in the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alkermes by 660.7% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 21,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 19,060 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

Alkermes Company Profile

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. It has a portfolio of proprietary commercial products for the treatment of alcohol dependence, opioid dependence, schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder and a pipeline of clinical and preclinical product candidates in development for neurological disorders.

