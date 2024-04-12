JMP Securities Boosts Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) Price Target to $80.00

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by JMP Securities from $77.00 to $80.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on SCHW. TD Cowen raised shares of Charles Schwab from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Charles Schwab from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $71.00 target price (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $72.35.

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

NYSE SCHW opened at $70.61 on Tuesday. Charles Schwab has a 52-week low of $45.65 and a 52-week high of $72.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $125.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $67.42 and a 200-day moving average of $62.29.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.04. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 26.90% and a return on equity of 21.33%. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Charles Schwab will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 39.37%.

Insider Activity at Charles Schwab

In related news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.49, for a total transaction of $257,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,611 shares in the company, valued at $2,425,533.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.29, for a total transaction of $587,610.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 585,057 shares in the company, valued at $38,198,371.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.49, for a total transaction of $257,960.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,425,533.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 216,584 shares of company stock worth $14,200,769 over the last 90 days. 6.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Charles Schwab

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Main Street Group LTD bought a new stake in Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Charles Schwab by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

