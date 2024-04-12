JMP Securities Raises Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) Price Target to $28.00

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report) had its price target boosted by JMP Securities from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on HOOD. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Robinhood Markets in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $11.50 to $12.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Robinhood Markets from $10.00 to $11.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Robinhood Markets from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Robinhood Markets has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.81.

NASDAQ:HOOD opened at $19.00 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.19 and a 200 day moving average of $12.34. The company has a market capitalization of $16.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.67 and a beta of 1.69. Robinhood Markets has a 1-year low of $7.91 and a 1-year high of $20.55.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.04. Robinhood Markets had a negative return on equity of 7.87% and a negative net margin of 29.01%. The company had revenue of $471.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $454.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.19) EPS. Robinhood Markets’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Robinhood Markets will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Baiju Bhatt sold 188,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.57, for a total value of $2,552,204.89. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $489,130.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.61, for a total value of $2,652,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Baiju Bhatt sold 188,077 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.57, for a total value of $2,552,204.89. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,045 shares in the company, valued at $489,130.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,212,150 shares of company stock valued at $33,495,819 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 20.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 15.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,419,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,738,000 after acquiring an additional 325,506 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 12.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,009,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,904,000 after buying an additional 109,652 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in Robinhood Markets in the 3rd quarter worth about $131,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in Robinhood Markets by 583.1% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 132,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,301,000 after buying an additional 113,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets during the 4th quarter valued at about $764,000. 93.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

