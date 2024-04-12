JMP Securities Reaffirms “Market Outperform” Rating for CorMedix (NASDAQ:CRMD)

JMP Securities reiterated their market outperform rating on shares of CorMedix (NASDAQ:CRMD – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $19.00 price target on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of CorMedix from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of CorMedix in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of CorMedix from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st.

CorMedix Trading Up 21.0 %

Shares of CRMD stock opened at $6.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $350.24 million, a P/E ratio of -6.95 and a beta of 1.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.76 and its 200 day moving average is $3.55. CorMedix has a 12 month low of $2.57 and a 12 month high of $6.40.

CorMedix (NASDAQ:CRMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.05). On average, equities analysts predict that CorMedix will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Joseph Todisco purchased 13,561 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.74 per share, with a total value of $50,718.14. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 352,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,319,617.86. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CorMedix

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of CorMedix in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CorMedix in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of CorMedix in the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of CorMedix in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of CorMedix in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 34.18% of the company’s stock.

About CorMedix

CorMedix Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is DefenCath, an antimicrobial catheter lock solution to reduce the incidence of catheter-related bloodstream infections in adult patients with kidney failure.

