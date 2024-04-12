Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) PT Raised to $68.00

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Citigroup from $59.00 to $68.00 in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Melius Research restated a hold rating on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Oppenheimer reissued an outperform rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Mizuho downgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. HSBC downgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Johnson Controls International has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $64.08.

Johnson Controls International Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of JCI opened at $65.18 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $60.76 and its 200 day moving average is $55.99. Johnson Controls International has a fifty-two week low of $47.90 and a fifty-two week high of $70.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.42 billion, a PE ratio of 21.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.51. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The company had revenue of $6.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. Johnson Controls International’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Johnson Controls International will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 25th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 22nd. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is presently 48.21%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in Johnson Controls International during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC grew its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 2,873.3% during the 1st quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in Johnson Controls International during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

