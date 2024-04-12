Jones Lang LaSalle’s (JLL) Peer Perform Rating Reiterated at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research reissued their peer perform rating on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $218.00 to $246.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $206.00.

Get Jones Lang LaSalle alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on JLL

Jones Lang LaSalle Price Performance

Jones Lang LaSalle stock opened at $182.16 on Tuesday. Jones Lang LaSalle has a 1 year low of $119.46 and a 1 year high of $200.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $186.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $167.66. The company has a market cap of $8.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.09 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.94.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $4.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.53. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 1.09% and a return on equity of 5.74%. The firm had revenue of $5.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.36 earnings per share. Jones Lang LaSalle’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Jones Lang LaSalle will post 11.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JLL. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 2.5% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 110.9% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle in the first quarter valued at $1,098,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 9.3% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 28,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,973,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 14.2% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 124,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,823,000 after acquiring an additional 15,511 shares in the last quarter. 94.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jones Lang LaSalle Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated operates as a commercial real estate and investment management company. It engages in the buying, building, occupying, managing, and investing in a commercial, industrial, hotel, residential, and retail properties in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.