JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Chubb (NYSE:CB) Price Target to $266.00

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Free Report) had its price target lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $253.00 to $266.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Roth Mkm upped their price target on shares of Chubb from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Chubb from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $222.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Chubb from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. HSBC reiterated a hold rating and set a $270.00 target price (down from $275.00) on shares of Chubb in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Chubb from $234.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $262.89.

Shares of NYSE:CB opened at $244.53 on Monday. Chubb has a 52-week low of $183.71 and a 52-week high of $260.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $252.66 and a 200 day moving average of $232.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.28 billion, a PE ratio of 11.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $8.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.07 by $3.23. Chubb had a net margin of 18.11% and a return on equity of 16.45%. The company had revenue of $13.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.88 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Chubb will post 21.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.76%.

In related news, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 7,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.04, for a total value of $1,759,387.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,105 shares in the company, valued at $1,495,969.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 33,150 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.11, for a total transaction of $8,456,896.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,879,483.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 7,180 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.04, for a total transaction of $1,759,387.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,495,969.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 116,043 shares of company stock worth $29,766,694. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rossmore Private Capital raised its position in shares of Chubb by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 2,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Chubb by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Chubb by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in Chubb by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in Chubb by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 5,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. 83.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

