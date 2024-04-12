JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) Price Target to $275.00

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) had its price target lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $275.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the railroad operator’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $252.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Norfolk Southern from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Norfolk Southern from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the company from $250.00 to $233.00 in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $272.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Norfolk Southern presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $261.72.

Shares of NSC opened at $249.71 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $254.08 and its 200 day moving average is $228.91. Norfolk Southern has a fifty-two week low of $183.09 and a fifty-two week high of $263.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.48 billion, a PE ratio of 31.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 21.06%. The company’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.42 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Norfolk Southern will post 12.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.33%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Norfolk Southern by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 956 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,016 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Fiduciary Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 9,986 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,360,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 7,456 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,762,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,679 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. 75.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

