JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) Target Price to $65.00

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) had its price objective decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $67.00 to $65.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of GXO Logistics from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on GXO Logistics from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on GXO Logistics from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GXO Logistics presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $69.17.

GXO Logistics stock opened at $51.56 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $52.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.07. The firm has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a PE ratio of 26.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. GXO Logistics has a 52-week low of $48.12 and a 52-week high of $67.57.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. GXO Logistics had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that GXO Logistics will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Gena L. Ashe sold 4,737 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $236,850.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,851 shares in the company, valued at $1,042,550. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of GXO Logistics by 217.2% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of GXO Logistics by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.67% of the company’s stock.

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, reverse logistics, and other supply chain services. As of December 31, 2023, it operated in approximately 974 facilities. The company serves various customers in the e-commerce, omnichannel retail, technology and consumer electronics, food and beverage, industrial and manufacturing, consumer packaged goods, and others.

