JTC (LON:JTC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of JTC (LON:JTC – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports.
Separately, Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of JTC from GBX 880 ($11.14) to GBX 950 ($12.02) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st.
JTC Price Performance
JTC Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be issued a GBX 7.67 ($0.10) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.93%. This is an increase from JTC’s previous dividend of $3.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. JTC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5,882.35%.
JTC Company Profile
JTC PLC provides fund, corporate, and private wealth services to institutional and private clients. The company operates through two segments, Institutional Client Services and Private Client Services. It offers fund services in a range of asset classes, including real estate, private equity, renewables, hedge, debt, and alternative asset classes, as well as other administration services.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than JTC
- Following Congress Stock Trades
- Here are the Pros and Cons of Using Options Call Debit Spreads
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- Carmax Returns to the Bargain Basement: Buy the Dip?
- Insider Trades May Not Tell You What You Think
- Dividend Aristocrat Fastenal Goes on Sale: Buy It While It’s Down
Receive News & Ratings for JTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JTC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.