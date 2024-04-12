JTC (LON:JTC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of JTC (LON:JTC – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of JTC from GBX 880 ($11.14) to GBX 950 ($12.02) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st.

JTC Price Performance

JTC Increases Dividend

JTC opened at GBX 871 ($11.02) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 5,123.53 and a beta of 0.70. JTC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 623.50 ($7.89) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 875 ($11.07). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.05, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 2.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 797 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 763.64.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be issued a GBX 7.67 ($0.10) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.93%. This is an increase from JTC’s previous dividend of $3.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. JTC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5,882.35%.

JTC Company Profile

JTC PLC provides fund, corporate, and private wealth services to institutional and private clients. The company operates through two segments, Institutional Client Services and Private Client Services. It offers fund services in a range of asset classes, including real estate, private equity, renewables, hedge, debt, and alternative asset classes, as well as other administration services.

