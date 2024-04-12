Kanawha Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Kanawha Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 55.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,638 shares during the period. Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in Aflac during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new position in Aflac during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Aflac during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC lifted its position in Aflac by 471.4% during the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in Aflac during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Trading Up 1.2 %

AFL traded up $0.92 on Friday, reaching $80.56. 507,175 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,208,011. Aflac Incorporated has a one year low of $64.10 and a one year high of $86.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.34. The company has a market cap of $46.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Aflac

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 24.92% and a return on equity of 17.59%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Aflac news, Director Thomas J. Kenny sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.62, for a total transaction of $423,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,516,390.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Albert Riggieri sold 8,000 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.34, for a total value of $666,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,735,635.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas J. Kenny sold 5,000 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.62, for a total transaction of $423,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,516,390.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 46,493 shares of company stock valued at $3,765,706. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on AFL. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Aflac from $61.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Aflac from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 1st. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Aflac from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Aflac from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Aflac from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aflac presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.85.

Aflac Company Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

