Kanawha Capital Management LLC Has $248,000 Stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Kanawha Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 32.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 797 shares of the company’s stock after selling 375 shares during the quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VUG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 118,736.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 424,890,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,548,447,000 after acquiring an additional 424,533,112 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,252,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,336,592,000 after acquiring an additional 350,950 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,482,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,220,750,000 after acquiring an additional 150,564 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 3,417,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,062,363,000 after acquiring an additional 44,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,117,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,113,000 after acquiring an additional 29,966 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded down $3.02 on Friday, hitting $343.12. The company had a trading volume of 1,897,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,032,361. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $242.98 and a twelve month high of $348.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $339.20 and a 200-day moving average of $310.57.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

