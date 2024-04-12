Kanawha Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Kanawha Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 11.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 152 shares during the quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WM. Kennedy Investment Group lifted its stake in Waste Management by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Investment Group now owns 4,068 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Waste Management by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,678 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,733,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Waste Management in the 4th quarter worth $12,652,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Waste Management by 127.3% in the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in Waste Management by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 168,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,124,000 after purchasing an additional 15,232 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Waste Management Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE:WM traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $206.65. 263,957 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,681,588. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $149.71 and a 12-month high of $214.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $205.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $182.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.93 billion, a PE ratio of 36.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.72.

Waste Management Increases Dividend

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.21. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 36.51%. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is a positive change from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Waste Management

In other Waste Management news, Director John C. Pope sold 185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.00, for a total transaction of $33,485.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 56,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,219,441. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director John C. Pope sold 185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.00, for a total value of $33,485.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 56,461 shares in the company, valued at $10,219,441. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 2,500 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.50, for a total value of $523,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,217,331.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,242 shares of company stock worth $5,929,355. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WM. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Waste Management from $184.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Waste Management from $188.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. HSBC downgraded shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $190.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.85.

View Our Latest Research Report on Waste Management

About Waste Management

(Free Report)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.