Kanawha Capital Management LLC Makes New $228,000 Investment in Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN)

Kanawha Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 3,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SUN. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sunoco by 6,075.4% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 574,315 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,419,000 after buying an additional 565,015 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in shares of Sunoco during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,314,000. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY raised its position in shares of Sunoco by 56.5% during the 3rd quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 350,787 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $17,171,000 after buying an additional 126,626 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Sunoco by 104.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 243,477 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,494,000 after buying an additional 124,362 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Sunoco by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,384,765 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $67,784,000 after buying an additional 122,388 shares during the period. 24.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on SUN shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Sunoco from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Sunoco from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Citigroup lowered Sunoco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. StockNews.com lowered Sunoco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Sunoco from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sunoco has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.71.

Sunoco Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:SUN traded up $0.64 during trading on Friday, hitting $54.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 205,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 452,975. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $60.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.66. The company has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a PE ratio of 14.85 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.40. Sunoco LP has a fifty-two week low of $41.95 and a fifty-two week high of $64.89.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($2.46). The business had revenue of $5.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.42 billion. Sunoco had a return on equity of 37.91% and a net margin of 1.71%. The business’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Sunoco LP will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sunoco Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th were paid a $0.842 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $3.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.15%. Sunoco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 92.58%.

Sunoco Profile

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, distributes and retails motor fuels in the United States. It operates through two segments: Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel, as well as other petroleum products, such as propane and lubricating oil from independent refiners and oil companies and supplies it to company-operated retail stores, independently operated commission agents, and retail stores, as well as other commercial customers, including unbranded retail stores, other fuel distributors, school districts, municipalities, and other industrial customers.

