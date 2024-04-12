Kane Biotech (CVE:KNE) Trading Down 7.1%

Shares of Kane Biotech Inc. (CVE:KNE – Get Free Report) fell 7.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.13. 17,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 88,679 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

Kane Biotech Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.11 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,164.24. The company has a market capitalization of C$17.14 million, a P/E ratio of -4.67 and a beta of 0.56.

Kane Biotech Company Profile

Kane Biotech Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of technologies and products that prevent and remove microbial biofilms in Canada and internationally. The company develops pet oral care products under the StrixNB and bluestem brands; and animal and human wound care solutions under the DispersinB name.

Further Reading

