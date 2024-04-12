Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN) Shares Acquired by Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC

Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN – Free Report) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,173 shares during the quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund were worth $234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 34,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 1,181 shares during the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 82,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 2.1% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 62,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares during the last quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 275,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 43,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE KYN traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.71. The company had a trading volume of 460,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 531,257. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.77. Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.84 and a 12 month high of $10.15.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.06%.

Kayne Anderson MLP Investment Company is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by KA Fund Advisors, LLC. It is co-managed by Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

