Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE) Shares Purchased by Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) by 50.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 167,071 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,766 shares during the quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kenvue were worth $3,597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kenvue in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,944,816,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Kenvue by 572.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 89,182,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,790,794,000 after buying an additional 75,913,107 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Kenvue by 576.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 71,686,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,439,472,000 after buying an additional 61,084,123 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Kenvue by 227.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 61,091,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,226,711,000 after buying an additional 42,449,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Kenvue by 4,057.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,162,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,745,000 after buying an additional 30,413,040 shares in the last quarter. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kenvue alerts:

Kenvue Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE KVUE traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.30. The company had a trading volume of 3,542,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,787,777. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Kenvue Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.82 and a twelve month high of $27.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.21.

Kenvue Dividend Announcement

Kenvue ( NYSE:KVUE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.03. Kenvue had a net margin of 9.87% and a return on equity of 15.62%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.78 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on KVUE shares. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Kenvue from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Kenvue in a report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Kenvue from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Kenvue in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, William Blair began coverage on shares of Kenvue in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.85.

Read Our Latest Research Report on KVUE

Kenvue Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kenvue Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kenvue and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.